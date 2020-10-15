Coronavirus: DOH reports 91 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 15 for the state: 74 cases are from Honolulu County, 13 cases are from Hawaii County, 2 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 13,764. The DOH also reported one additional coronavirus death. The state death toll now stands at 184.

The DOH reported that 466,030 test results have been received as of October 15.

There are now 2,665 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,005 (13)

Honolulu: 12,249 (74)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 411 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 40 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 978

Deaths: 184 (1)

Released from isolation: 10,915

