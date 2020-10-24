Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 24 for the state: 57 cases are from Honolulu County, 16 cases are from Hawaii County and 16 cases are from Maui County. DOH is now reporting a total of 65 cases on Lanai. The cumulative state total is now 14,553. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 212.

There are now 3,053 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,170 (16)
  • Honolulu: 12,791 (57)
  • Kauai County: 60 (0)
  • Maui County: 480 (16)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,065
  • Deaths: 212 (3)
  • Released from isolation: 11,346

As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

