Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 24 for the state: 57 cases are from Honolulu County, 16 cases are from Hawaii County and 16 cases are from Maui County. DOH is now reporting a total of 65 cases on Lanai. The cumulative state total is now 14,553. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 212.
There are now 3,053 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,170 (16)
- Honolulu: 12,791 (57)
- Kauai County: 60 (0)
- Maui County: 480 (16)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,065
- Deaths: 212 (3)
- Released from isolation: 11,346
As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.
