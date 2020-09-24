Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 24 for the state: 81 cases are from Honolulu County, 5 cases are from Hawaii County, 2 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 11,779. DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 124.

The DOH reported that 398,945 test results have been received as of September 24.

There are now 6,390 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 677 (5)

Honolulu: 10,627 (81)

Kauai County: 57 (0)

Maui County: 388 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 30 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 779 (16)

Deaths: 124 (2)

Released from isolation: 5,265 (140)

