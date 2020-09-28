Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases brings state total to 12,203

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 28 for the state. All 90 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 12,203. No new deaths were reported on Monday for the state.

The DOH reported that 412,790 test results have been received as of September 27.

There are now 1,835 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 700 (0)

Honolulu: 11,026 (90)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 388 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 30 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 819 (3)

Deaths: 132 (0)

Released from isolation: 10,215 (60)

