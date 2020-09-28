HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 28 for the state. All 90 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 12,203. No new deaths were reported on Monday for the state.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 412,790 test results have been received as of September 27.
There are now 1,835 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 700 (0)
- Honolulu: 11,026 (90)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 388 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 30 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 819 (3)
- Deaths: 132 (0)
- Released from isolation: 10,215 (60)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases brings state total to 12,203
- 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed to all U.S. states
- HFWF Seafood Boil Giveaway
- Lt. Gov. says COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in months
- Adoption