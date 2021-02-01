Coronavirus: DOH reports 90 new cases, brings state total 25,943

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 90 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 1. There are 57 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai and five out of state. That brings the state total to 25,943.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 410.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: