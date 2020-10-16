Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 16 for the state: 68 cases are from Honolulu County and 21 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 13,853. The DOH also reported one additional coronavirus death. The state death toll now stands at 185.
The DOH reported that 466,037 test results have been received as of October 16.
There are now 2,721 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,026 (21)
- Honolulu: 12,317 (68)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 411 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 40 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 988
- Deaths: 185 (1)
- Released from isolation: 10,947
