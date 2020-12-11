Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11 for the state: 57 cases are from Oahu, 19 cases are from Maui County, 3 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,951.
DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 269.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,691 (3)
- Oahu: 16,059 (57)
- Kauai: 125 (2)
- Maui: 662 (19)
- Molokai: 22 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 286 (8)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,357 (3)
- Deaths: 269 (1)