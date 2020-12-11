Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11 for the state: 57 cases are from Oahu, 19 cases are from Maui County, 3 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,951.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 269.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,691 (3)
  • Oahu: 16,059 (57)
  • Kauai: 125 (2)
  • Maui: 662 (19)
  • Molokai: 22 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 286 (8)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,357 (3)
  • Deaths: 269 (1)

