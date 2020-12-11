Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11 for the state: 57 cases are from Oahu, 19 cases are from Maui County, 3 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,951.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 269.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: