Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, brings state total to 22,045

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 89 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4 There are 62 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, four on the Big Island and 14 out of state. That brings state total to 22,045.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 289.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,926 (4)
- Honolulu: 18,340 (62)
- Kauai: 150 (0)
- Maui: 1,070 (9)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 431 (14)
- Deaths: 289 (0)
- Required hospitalization: 1,488
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,598
