Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, brings state total to 22,045

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 89 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4 There are 62 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, four on the Big Island and 14 out of state. That brings state total to 22,045.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,926 (4)
  • Honolulu: 18,340 (62)
  • Kauai: 150 (0)
  • Maui: 1,070 (9)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 22
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 431 (14)
  • Deaths: 289 (0)
  • Required hospitalization: 1,488
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,598

