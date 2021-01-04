Coronavirus: DOH reports 89 new cases, brings state total to 22,045

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 89 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4 There are 62 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, four on the Big Island and 14 out of state. That brings state total to 22,045.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 289.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: