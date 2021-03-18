Coronavirus: DOH reports 88 new cases, brings state total to 28,509

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 18. There are 38 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 41 on Maui, 7 on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 28,509.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 451.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: