Coronavirus: DOH reports 88 new cases, brings state total to 28,509

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 18. There are 38 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 41 on Maui, 7 on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 28,509.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 451.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,354 (7)
  • Honolulu: 22,419 (38)
  • Kauai: 186 (0)
  • Maui: 2,527 (41)
  • Lanai: 109
  • Molokai: 30
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 884 (2)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,943 (3)
  • Deaths: 451
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 781

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Didn’t receive your stimulus payment today? Here’s why

Morning Buzz March 18, 2021

As US nears 100 millionth shot goal, Pres. Biden highlights vaccine in remarks

Breezy trade winds, with increase in clouds and showers

More Top Stories

Trending Stories