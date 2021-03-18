Coronavirus: DOH reports 88 new cases, brings state total to 28,509

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 18. There are 38 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 41 on Maui, 7 on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 28,509.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 451.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,354 (7)
- Honolulu: 22,419 (38)
- Kauai: 186 (0)
- Maui: 2,527 (41)
- Lanai: 109
- Molokai: 30
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 884 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,943 (3)
- Deaths: 451
- Cases in the past 14 days: 781