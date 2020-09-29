HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 29 for the state: 80 cases are from Honolulu County, 3 cases are from Hawaii County, 2 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 12,290. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 134.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 415,940 test results have been received as of September 29.
There are now 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 703 (3)
- Honolulu: 11,106 (80)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 390 (2)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 32 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 832 (13)
- Deaths: 134 (2)
- Released from isolation: 10,256 (41)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Wifi on Wheels: Mobile wifi vehicle aims to close the digital divide for West Oahu students
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 87 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities
- Tennessee Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak: 8 positive tests
- Stimulus check update: GOP, Democrats inching closer to aid compromise
- Lawmaker: Trump must answer for 200k+ lives lost to COVID-19 in first presidential debate