Coronavirus: DOH reports 87 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 29 for the state: 80 cases are from Honolulu County, 3 cases are from Hawaii County, 2 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 12,290. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 134.

The DOH reported that 415,940 test results have been received as of September 29.

There are now 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 703 (3)

Honolulu: 11,106 (80)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 390 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 32 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 832 (13)

Deaths: 134 (2)

Released from isolation: 10,256 (41)

