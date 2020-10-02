Coronavirus: DOH reports 87 new cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 2 for the state: 69 cases are from Honolulu County, 16 cases are from Hawaii County and one Hawaii resident was diagnosed outside of Hawaii. Due to DOH’s data cleanup, one case from Honolulu was removed from the count. The cumulative state total is now 12,601. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 142.

The DOH reported that 427,746 test results have been received as of October 2.

There are now 2,212 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: