Coronavirus: DOH reports 85 new cases, brings state total to 17,925

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 30 for the state: 66 cases are from Oahu, 10 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,925.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,599 (4)
  • Oahu: 15,330 (66)
  • Kauai: 113 (1)
  • Maui: 542 (9)
  • Molokai: 18 (1)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 217 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,290 (2)
  • Deaths: 244 (0)

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories