Coronavirus: DOH reports 85 new cases, brings state total to 17,925

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 30 for the state: 66 cases are from Oahu, 10 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,925.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: