Coronavirus: DOH reports 85 new cases, brings state total to 17,925

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 30 for the state: 66 cases are from Oahu, 10 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,925.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 244.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,599 (4)
- Oahu: 15,330 (66)
- Kauai: 113 (1)
- Maui: 542 (9)
- Molokai: 18 (1)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 217 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,290 (2)
- Deaths: 244 (0)