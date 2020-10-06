Coronavirus: DOH reports 83 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 6 for the state: 67 cases are from Honolulu County, 14 cases are from Hawaii County and 2 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 12,937. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 160.

The DOH reported that 438,212 test results have been received as of October 5.

There are now 2,251 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 834 (14)

Honolulu: 11,613 (67)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 397 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 34

Required Hospitalization: 889

Deaths: 160 (3)

Released from isolation: 10,526

