Coronavirus: DOH reports 81 new cases, brings state total to 18,608

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 7 for the state: 58 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from Maui County, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,608.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 262.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,647 (7)
- Oahu: 15,840 (58)
- Kauai: 120 (1)
- Maui: 612 (12)
- Molokai: 19 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 264 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,329 (1)
- Deaths: 262 (0)