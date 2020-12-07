Coronavirus: DOH reports 81 new cases, brings state total to 18,608

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 7 for the state: 58 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from Maui County, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,608.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 262.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: