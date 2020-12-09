Coronavirus: DOH reports 80 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 9 for the state: 45 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from Maui County, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,741.
DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 266.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,664 (12)
- Oahu: 15,924 (45)
- Kauai: 121 (1)
- Maui: 633 (12)
- Molokai: 22 (3)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 271 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,346 (17)
- Deaths: 266 (4)