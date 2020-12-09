Coronavirus: DOH reports 80 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 9 for the state: 45 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from Maui County, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,741.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 266.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,664 (12)
  • Oahu: 15,924 (45)
  • Kauai: 121 (1)
  • Maui: 633 (12)
  • Molokai: 22 (3)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 271 (7)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,346 (17)
  • Deaths: 266 (4)

