Coronavirus: DOH reports 79 new cases, brings state total to 28,851

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 22. There are 48 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, nine on the Big Island and one on Kauai. That brings the state total to 28,851.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The death toll now stands at 454.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: