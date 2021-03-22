Coronavirus: DOH reports 79 new cases, brings state total to 28,851

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 22. There are 48 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, nine on the Big Island and one on Kauai. That brings the state total to 28,851.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The death toll now stands at 454.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,384 (9)
  • Honolulu: 22,610 (48)
  • Kauai: 187 (1)
  • Maui: 2,629 (21)
  • Lanai: 109
  • Molokai: 33
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 899 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,953 (3)
  • Deaths: 454 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 886

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What’s the difference between burglary and robbery?

Drier conditions expected to start new week

Mauna Kea astronomy work on asteroid could help save Earth from future impacts

Pop-up consignment store offers help to families in need

City opening parks to outdoor team sports draws excitement

More Top Stories

Trending Stories