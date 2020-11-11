Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 10 for the state: 62 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from the Big Island and 5 cases are from Maui County. No cases were reported on Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 16,088. One new death was reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 222.

As a result of updated information, two cases on Kauai were recategorized to Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,413 (4)

Honolulu: 13,924 (62)

Kauai: 71 (0)

Maui: 430 (5)

Molokai 17 (0)

Lanai 106 (0)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 127 (9)

Required Hospitalization: 1,180

Deaths: 222 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,319

