Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new cases, with 14 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 21 for the state: 65 cases are from Honolulu County, 9 cases are from Hawaii County and 4 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 14,233. The DOH also reported 14 additional coronavirus-deaths, 10 of which are old deaths re-classified as COVID deaths from the nursing homes in Hawai‘i County. The death of those dates range from mid-September to early October. The state death toll now stands at 203.

The DOH reported that 482,982 test results have been received as of October 20.

There are now 2,842 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,091 (9)

Honolulu: 12,617 (65)

Kauai County: 60 (0)

Maui County: 417 (4)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 48 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 1,033

Deaths: 203 (14)

Released from isolation: 11,188

Correction: The DOH clarified that 10 of the 14 deaths reported on Wednesday are old deaths re-classified as COVID deaths. The additional deaths were added as a result of updated information. This story has been updated to reflect the DOH’s clarification.