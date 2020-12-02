Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new cases, brings state total to 18,044

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 2 for the state: 63 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island and 1 case is from Kauai. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,044.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll stands at 244.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,606 (1)
- Oahu: 15,424 (63)
- Kauai: 114 (1)
- Maui: 551 (4)
- Molokai: 18 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 225 (8)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,304 (13)
- Deaths: 244 (0)
