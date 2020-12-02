Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new cases, brings state total to 18,044

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 2 for the state: 63 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island and 1 case is from Kauai. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,044.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,606 (1)
  • Oahu: 15,424 (63)
  • Kauai: 114 (1)
  • Maui: 551 (4)
  • Molokai: 18 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 225 (8)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,304 (13)
  • Deaths: 244 (0)

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories