Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new cases, brings state total to 18,044

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 2 for the state: 63 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island and 1 case is from Kauai. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,044.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll stands at 244.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: