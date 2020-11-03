Coronavirus: DOH reports 78 new cases, brings state total to 15,231

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 2 for the state: 65 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 5 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 15,231. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 219.

The DOH reported that 537,421 test results have been received as of Nov. 2.

There are now 3,222 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii Island: 1,304 (4)

Oahu: 13,250 (65)

Kauai: 66 (1)

Maui: 410 (2)

Molokai: 17 (0)

Lanai 100 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 84 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 1,111 (4)

Deaths: 219 (0)

Released from isolation: 11,868

