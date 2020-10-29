Coronavirus: DOH reports 77 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 29 for the state: 60 cases are from Oahu, 8 cases are from the Big Island, 3 cases are from Maui County and 6 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,911. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 215.
The DOH reported that 521,859 test results have been received as of October 29.
There are now 3,014 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,246 (8)
- Oahu: 13,013 (60)
- Kauai: 64 (0)
- Maui: 404 (0)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 97 (3)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 70 (6)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,090
- Deaths: 215 (2)
- Released from isolation: 11,682
