Coronavirus: DOH reports 76 new cases, brings state total to 21,103

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 29. There are 56 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, seven on the Big Island and four out of state. That brings state total to 21,103.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

