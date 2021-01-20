Coronavirus: DOH reports 75 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 75 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 20. There are 50 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, four on the Big Island, one on Kauai and six out of state. That brings the state total to 24,620.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 325.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: