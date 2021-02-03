Coronavirus: DOH reports 74 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 3. There are 41 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 23 on Maui, four on the Big Island and six out of state. That brings the state total to 26,081.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 414.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: