Coronavirus: DOH reports 71 new cases, with 60 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 71 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 26. There are 61 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on the Big Island and one out of state. That brings the state total to 25,339.

DOH also reported 60 new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Tuesday. These deaths were linked to COVID-19 after a thorough review of the DOH Electronic Death Registration System. The deaths occurred in Aug. through Dec., 2020 with 51 deaths reported on Oahu, six on the Big Island and three on Maui. The state death toll now stands at 401.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: