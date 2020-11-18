Coronavirus: DOH reports 71 new cases, with 1 new fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 18 for the state: 59 cases are from Oahu, 2 cases are from the Big Island and 2 cases are from Maui County. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,734.

The DOH also reported 1 new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 223.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: