Coronavirus: DOH reports 71 new cases, with 1 new fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 18 for the state: 59 cases are from Oahu, 2 cases are from the Big Island and 2 cases are from Maui County. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,734.

The DOH also reported 1 new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 223.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,487 (2)
  • Oahu: 14,431 (59)
  • Kauai: 82 (0)
  • Maui: 454 (2)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 157
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,221 (9)
  • Deaths: 223 (1)

