HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 18 for the state: 59 cases are from Oahu, 2 cases are from the Big Island and 2 cases are from Maui County. The remaining cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,734.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH also reported 1 new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 223.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,487 (2)
- Oahu: 14,431 (59)
- Kauai: 82 (0)
- Maui: 454 (2)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 157
- Required Hospitalization: 1,221 (9)
- Deaths: 223 (1)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 71 new cases, with 1 new fatality
- Washington works to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution, confidence in rural America
- Maui’s Shane Victorino ‘speechless’ after appearing on 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
- Mika The Sous Chef Collection
- Kauai County Mayor Kawakami discusses emergency proposals