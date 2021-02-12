Coronavirus: DOH reports 70 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12. There are 33 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 25 on Maui, five on the Big Island and seven out of state. That brings the state total to 26,743.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 425.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: