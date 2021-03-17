Coronavirus: DOH reports 69 new cases, brings state total to 28,421

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 16. There are 38 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 24 on Maui, four on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 28,421.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 451.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: