Coronavirus: DOH reports 67 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 18. There are 45 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai and five out of state. That brings the state total to 27,000.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 428.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: