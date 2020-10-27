Coronavirus: DOH reports 66 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 27 for the state: 50 cases are from Oahu, 3 cases are from the Big Island, 11 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,773. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll stands at 215.

The DOH reported that 508,940 test results have been received as of October 26.

There are now 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii Island: 1,233 (3)

Oahu: 12,913 (50)

Kauai: 62 (1)

Maui: 403 (11)

Molokai: 17 (0)

Lanai 87 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 58 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 1,073

Deaths: 215 (3)

Released from isolation: 11,523

