Coronavirus: DOH reports 66 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 27 for the state: 50 cases are from Oahu, 3 cases are from the Big Island, 11 cases are from Maui County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,773. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll stands at 215.
The DOH reported that 508,940 test results have been received as of October 26.
There are now 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,233 (3)
- Oahu: 12,913 (50)
- Kauai: 62 (1)
- Maui: 403 (11)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 87 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 58 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,073
- Deaths: 215 (3)
- Released from isolation: 11,523
