Coronavirus: DOH reports 66 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 15 for the state. The cumulative state total is now 10,844. DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 100.

The DOH reported that 352,137 test results have been received as of September 14.

There are now 6,859 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 599
  • Honolulu:9,782
  • Kauai County: 58
  • Maui County: 378
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)
  • Required Hospitalization: 654
  • Deaths: 100 (1)
  • Released from isolation: 3,885 (192)

