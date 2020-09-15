Coronavirus: DOH reports 66 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 15 for the state. The cumulative state total is now 10,844. DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 100.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 352,137 test results have been received as of September 14.

There are now 6,859 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 599

Honolulu:9,782

Kauai County: 58

Maui County: 378

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 654

Deaths: 100 (1)

Released from isolation: 3,885 (192)

Latest Stories on KHON2