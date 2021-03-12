Coronavirus: DOH reports 66 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 12. There are 30 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui and 15 on the Big Island. That brings the state total to 28,145.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported for the state on Friday. The death toll now stands at 449.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: