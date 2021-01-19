Coronavirus: DOH reports 65 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19. There are 45 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, six on the Big Island and five out of state. That brings state total to 24,546.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 324.

