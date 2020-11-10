Coronavirus: DOH reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, state total jumps to 16,010

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 9 for the state: 53 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from the Big Island and 2 cases on Kauai. No cases were reported from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 16,010. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 221.

As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,409 (4)

Honolulu: 13,862 (53)

Kauai: 73 (2)

Maui: 425 (0)

Molokai 17 (0)

Lanai 106 (0)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 118 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 1,160

Deaths: 221 (0)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,306

