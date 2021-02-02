Coronavirus: DOH reports 64 new cases, brings state total 26,007

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 2. There are 41 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui, four on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 26,007.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 410.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: