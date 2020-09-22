Coronavirus: DOH reports 63 new cases brings state total to 11,522

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 22 for the state: 55 cases are from Honolulu County and 8 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,522. No new COVID-deaths were reported Tuesday for the state.
The DOH reported that 387,200 test results have been received as of September 21.
There are now 6,410 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 659 (8)
- Honolulu: 10,393 (55)
- Kauai County: 57 (0)
- Maui County: 381 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 ()
- Required Hospitalization: 749 (14)
- Deaths: 120
- Released from isolation: 4,992 (104)
