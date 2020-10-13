Coronavirus: DOH reports 62 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 13 for the state: 30 cases are from Honolulu County, 21 cases are from Hawaii County and 11 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 13,575. The DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 173.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 458,472 test results have been received as of October 13.

There are now 2,568 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 974 (21)

Honolulu: 12,097 (30)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 408 (11)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 951

Deaths: 173 (4)

Released from isolation: 10,834

Latest Stories on KHON2