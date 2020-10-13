Coronavirus: DOH reports 62 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 13 for the state: 30 cases are from Honolulu County, 21 cases are from Hawaii County and 11 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 13,575. The DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 173.
The DOH reported that 458,472 test results have been received as of October 13.
There are now 2,568 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 974 (21)
- Honolulu: 12,097 (30)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 408 (11)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 951
- Deaths: 173 (4)
- Released from isolation: 10,834
