Coronavirus: DOH reports 62 new cases, brings state total to 14,834

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 28 for the state: 41 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from the Big Island, 9 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 6 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,834. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Wednesday. Two fatalities have been removed from the official death toll. The state death toll now stands at 213.

The DOH reported that 517,005 test results have been received as of October 28.

There are now 3,016 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii Island: 1,238 (5)

Oahu: 12,953 (41)

Kauai: 63 (1)

Maui: 405 (2)

Molokai: 17 (0)

Lanai 94 (7)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 64 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 1,081

Deaths: 213 (0)

Released from isolation: 11,605

