Coronavirus: DOH reports 61 new cases, brings state total to 17,393

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 24 for the state: 45 cases are from Oahu, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,393.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 233.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: