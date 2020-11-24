Coronavirus: DOH reports 61 new cases, brings state total to 17,393

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 24 for the state: 45 cases are from Oahu, 7 cases are from the Big Island, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,393.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 233.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,557 (7)
  • Oahu: 14,918 (45)
  • Kauai: 101 (1)
  • Maui: 499 (4)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 195 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,268 (7)
  • Deaths: 233 (0)

