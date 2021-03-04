Coronavirus: DOH reports 60 new cases, brings state total to 27,699

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 4. There are 36 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, four on the Big Island and two out of state. That brings the state total to 27,699.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 441.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: