Coronavirus: DOH reports 60 new cases, brings state total 28,081

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 11. There are 30 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, eight on the Big Island and four out of state. That brings the state total to 28,081.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 448.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,302 (8)
  • Honolulu: 22,202 (30)
  • Kauai: 186 (0)
  • Maui: 2,383 (18)
  • Lanai: 108
  • Molokai: 27
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 873 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,914 (0)
  • Deaths: 448 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 665

