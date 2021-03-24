Coronavirus: DOH reports 58 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 24. There are 24 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Molokai and three out of state. That brings the state total to 28,950.

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 457.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: