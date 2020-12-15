HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 57 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15. There are 35 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, eight on Maui and four diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 19,480.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 274.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: