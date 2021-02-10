Coronavirus: DOH reports 56 new cases, with 5 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 10. There are 42 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, two on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 26,584.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
DOH also reported five new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 423.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,203 (2)
- Honolulu: 21,423 (42)
- Kauai: 179 (0)
- Maui: 1,882 (9)
- Lanai: 109 (0)
- Molokai 25
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 763 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,766 (14)
- Deaths: 423 (5)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,085