Coronavirus: DOH reports 54 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 5. There are 29 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, four on the Big Island and three out of state. That brings the state total to 27,753.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 443.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown: