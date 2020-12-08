Coronavirus: DOH reports 53 new cases, brings state total to 18,661

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 8 for the state: 39 cases are from Oahu, 9 cases are from Maui County and 5 cases are from the Big Island. The cumulative state total is now 18,661.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 262.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,652 (5)
- Oahu: 15,879 (39)
- Kauai: 120 (0)
- Maui: 618 (9)
- Molokai: 19 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 264 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,329 (0)
- Deaths: 262 (0)