Coronavirus: DOH reports 53 new cases, brings state total to 16,665

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 17 for the state: 37 cases are from Oahu, 6 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Maui County and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,665.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There were no new deaths reported for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 222.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,485 (6)
  • Oahu: 14,373 (37)
  • Kauai: 82 (0)
  • Maui: 452 (2)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 150 (8)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,212 (2)
  • Deaths: 222 (0)

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories