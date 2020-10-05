Coronavirus: DOH reports 52 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 5 for the state: 41 cases are from Honolulu County, 10 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 12,854. The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-death. The state death toll now stands at 157.
The DOH reported that 438,212 test results have been received as of October 5.
There are now 2,227 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 820 (10)
- Honolulu: 11,546 (41)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 395 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 34
- Required Hospitalization: 889
- Deaths: 157 (1)
- Released from isolation: 10,470
