Coronavirus: DOH reports 52 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 5 for the state: 41 cases are from Honolulu County, 10 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 12,854. The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-death. The state death toll now stands at 157.

The DOH reported that 438,212 test results have been received as of October 5.

There are now 2,227 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 820 (10)

Honolulu: 11,546 (41)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 395 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 34

Required Hospitalization: 889

Deaths: 157 (1)

Released from isolation: 10,470

