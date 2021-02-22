Coronavirus: DOH reports 52 new cases, brings state total to 27,223

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 22. There are 21 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 28 on Maui, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai. That brings the state total to 27,223.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 431.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: