Coronavirus: DOH reports 50 new cases, with 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 24. There are 16 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 24 on Maui, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai and seven out of state. That brings the state total to 27,320.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 435.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: